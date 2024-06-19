Mequon fatal crash; Cedarburg man dies after colliding with trees

article

A 26-year-old Cedarburg man died from injuries after crashing his car on Pioneer Road in Mequon on Wednesday morning, June 19.

Officials say the wreck happened shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday. A post on the Mequon Police Department Facebook page says the man's vehicle veered off the roadway and was found approximately 100 feet from the road, obscured by shrubbery.

Officers discovered the vehicle had collided with trees, resulting in significant front-end damage.

The Cedarburg man was found deceased in the driver’s seat. The medical examiner was called to the scene and confirmed the death.

The Mequon Police Department, in collaboration with the Ozaukee County Accident Reconstruction Team, is investigating the incident.