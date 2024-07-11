Cedarburg liquor store theft, police seek suspects

article

The Cedarburg Police Department is looking for two suspects after a liquor store theft that happened on Tuesday, July 9.

Police said two women went into the Otto's on Washington Avenue around 5:30 p.m. They stole five bottles of tequila worth a total of more than $650.

When a store worker confronted the pair, police said they drove off.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Featured article

Police described the suspects' car as a dark blue Dodge Neon that had no visible license plate. A temporary plate from an unknown state appears to be displayed in the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to call 262-375-7620 or email Officer Schemenauer.