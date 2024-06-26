article

A semi-truck hauling scrap metal tipped over in Grafton on Wednesday, June 26.

It happened at the on-ramp to I-43 northbound from State Highway 60 just before 1 p.m. The sheriff's office said the semi was trying to make the turn when it tipped and spilled its cargo.

The driver, a 56-year-old from Plymouth, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The ramp was closed for several hours as crews worked to clean up the scene. Traffic was diverted to get on the interstate at State Highway 32.