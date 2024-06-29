Expand / Collapse search

Thiensville 'Family Fun Before the 4th' tradition continues

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 29, 2024 8:43pm CDT
Thiensville 'Family Fun Before the 4th'

Thiensville continued a decades-old tradition with "Family Fun Before the 4th" on Saturday, June 29.

Festivities kicked off with a parade through town featuring FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Wachs

"Celebrating America's birthday and being an American and reflecting on everything people have done to get us where we're at," one parade-goer said.

An all-day party at Village Park followed.

The fun will end with a fireworks show.