Thiensville 'Family Fun Before the 4th' tradition continues

Thiensville continued a decades-old tradition with "Family Fun Before the 4th" on Saturday, June 29.

Festivities kicked off with a parade through town featuring FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Wachs.

"Celebrating America's birthday and being an American and reflecting on everything people have done to get us where we're at," one parade-goer said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

An all-day party at Village Park followed.

The fun will end with a fireworks show.