Zachariah Anderson seeks $10M in damages related to Mequon arrest

Zachariah Anderson, the man convicted of killing Rosalio Gutierez and hiding his body in 2020, is seeking $10 million in damages from the city of Mequon related to his arrest.

Mequon Common Council records show Finance-Personnel Committee members are expected to vote on – and reject – Anderson's request on June 11.

Filings from Anderson claim there was "no reasonable grounds or probable cause" for his arrest when Mequon police took him into custody in May 2020. He alleges, while there as a search warrant for his residence, it "contained false information directly speaking to the issue of probable cause."

A Kenosha County jury convicted Anderson in March 2023 of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse and stalking. He was sentenced to life in prison that May, and will be eligible for supervised release after serving 40 years of that life sentence.

Anderson was accused of killing Gutierrez, his ex-girlfriend's love interest, and hiding his body in 2020.

Prosecutors said there was no other way to explain the evidence and focused on DNA evidence, pictures, folders, phone records showing Anderson was tracking and even going to Gutierrez's apartment before he disappeared – and denials to law enforcement when police came knocking days later.

The state also highlighted missing carpet, remains of a bleach bottle and burned clothing; tens of thousands of dollars in recently withdrawn cash for a supposed escape fund; and no activity on Anderson's phone when police believe Gutierrez was killed.

Anderson's defense argued the facts did not support the state's explanation, and said investigators put on blinders – ignoring other possibilities for Gutierrez's disappearance.