Milwaukee River search in Thiensville, body of missing man recovered

article

Crews in Thiensville have recovered the body of a man who went missing in the Milwaukee River on Wednesday night, June 5.

The man, identified as 52-year-old Aleksandr "Alex" Melnikov from Mequon, was recovered on June 7.

According to a news release, on June 5 at approximately 6:30 p.m. it was reported to the Thiensville Police Department that a witness had observed Melnikov enter the Milwaukee River in attempt to retrieve his chocolate labrador who had been swept downstream and over the Village Park dam.

Rescue units from the Southern Ozaukee Fire Department, Port Washington Fire Department, and the Milwaukee Dive Team were immediately dispatched to the dam location but were unsuccessful in locating the subject.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Search efforts continued daily on the river until wardens with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources located and recovered the body of 52-year-old, Aleksandr "Alex" Melnikov on Friday, June 7.

Officials say the chocolate labrador is still missing.