article

Three kayakers, including a child, were rescued from the Milwaukee River in Grafton on Saturday morning, June 29.

It happened off Manchester Drive shortly before noon. According to the fire department, the child and an adult were found clinging to a tree near an island.

First responders could hear the third person calling for help from a different island. A drone was used to find that person.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Featured article

Rescue crews were able to reach all three people and bring them to shore.

The fire department said this was the third river rescue, involving five victims, in Grafton in the past two days.