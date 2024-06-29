Expand / Collapse search

Grafton Milwaukee River rescue; kayakers, including child, found

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 29, 2024 3:15pm CDT
Grafton
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee River rescue effort (Courtesy: Grafton Fire Department)

GRAFTON, Wis. - Three kayakers, including a child, were rescued from the Milwaukee River in Grafton on Saturday morning, June 29.

It happened off Manchester Drive shortly before noon. According to the fire department, the child and an adult were found clinging to a tree near an island.

First responders could hear the third person calling for help from a different island. A drone was used to find that person.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Featured

Free water safety event, North Shore Health Department hosts
article

Free water safety event, North Shore Health Department hosts

To keep families safe in the water, the North Shore Health Department held a free water safety course on Saturday, June 29 at Brown Deer Pond.

Rescue crews were able to reach all three people and bring them to shore.

The fire department said this was the third river rescue, involving five victims, in Grafton in the past two days.