Boat overturns on Lake Michigan; 1 rescued, 2 unresponsive

article

Three people were rescued from Lake Michigan near Port Washington on Monday night, July 15 after their boat overturned. One person, wearing a life jacket, was rescued in a responsive state and two were found unresponsive. The status of the two unresponsive individuals is unknown.

U.S. Coast Guard personnel received the mayday call at 9:15 p.m. Monday. The Coast Guard, along with Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office and Port Washington Fire Department members, responded with boats and a helicopter.

During the search, one crew came across the capsized vessel before locating and recovering one unresponsive person from the water.

A Good Samaritan also heard the distress call and arrived to assist. The Good Samaritan heard one person in the water yelling for help. A Port Washington Fire Department crew located them and they were rescued by Station Milwaukee’s RB-M crew in a responsive state.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The helicopter crew then located the final person in the water. They were recovered by Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office. That person was unresponsive.

A news release says the responsive person was able to confirm they made the distress call and that there were a total of three people aboard the vessel. All three were transferred to Port Washington EMS and then a hospital.

"The one responsive person we rescued was also wearing a life jacket, which was critical in buying us time to find them and pull them out," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Kimberly Miller, Station Milwaukee Coxswain.