Milwaukee River search in Thiensville, man missing

Crews in Thiensville resumed searches Thursday morning for a man who went missing in the Milwaukee River the previous night.

FOX6 was at Village Park where at least three crews launched, including a Mequon rescue boat. Additional efforts are focused downstream.

Officials said the man fell into the river just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses told FOX6 the man was walking his dog near the boat launch when the dog went in the water, and the man went in after it.

The recent rain has increased the river's water level by more than three feet. It has resulted in some minor flooding, and the increased water speed has impacted visibility for dive teams.

"Certainly the speed of the water makes the search more difficult as well as the location being at the dam," Southern Ozaukee Fire Department Capt. Joel Deutsch said Wednesday. "It creates a boil effect which makes it very difficult and has turbulent waters in the area."

Eight agencies were called in to help with Wednesday's search, as well as the Milwaukee Fire Department and Port Washington dive teams.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.








