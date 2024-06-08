Milwaukee River search in Thiensville, body recovered on Friday

article

Crews in Thiensville recovered a body from the Milwaukee River on Friday, June 7.

According to Southern Ozaukee Fire Department, it, along with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), continued to search for the man who went missing in the Milwaukee River on Wednesday night, June 5.

On Friday evening, a male's body was recovered from the river with help from the Cedarburg Fire Department and the Thiensville Police Department.

Related article

The Ozaukee County Medical Examiner's Office transported the body to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. The body has not yet been identified.

The Southern Ozaukee Fire Department asks people to "Please use caution around bodies of water, especially when the levels are high because the speed of the water increases, and so do the dangerous conditions."