Port Washington child porn case; school employee sentenced, prison

article

An Ozaukee County judge sentenced William Miley on Monday, July 22 to six years in prison plus another three years of extended supervision in connection with a possession of child porn charge.

Miley, a Port Washington High School employee back in March 2023, was charged with three felony counts of child pornography possession. He pleaded no contest in May 2024 to one of those three charges. The other two were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

Police said Miley left his WiFi on while at work. The IP address matched the same device used to view and trade child pornography. Investigators said the social media site Kik alerted police to uploaded files of girls between the ages of 6 and 13.

"He indicated his specific desire was for high school-aged girls," said Prosecutor Benjamin Lindsay.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Kik told police the images came from the same IP address. Prosecutors said that IP address was traced to Port Washington High School.

The Port Washington-Saukville School District confirmed Miley works as an "information technology professional" and was later on administrative leave following his arrest.