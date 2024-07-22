Harris, Trump 2024; Wisconsin swing voters discuss candidates

The 2024 presidential election is just over 100 days away, yet many voters remain undecided in battleground Wisconsin.

Vice President Kamala Harris looks to take on former President Donald Trump.

Days after the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, all eyes are still on Wisconsin following President Joe Biden's bombshell dropout announcement.

Swing vote

In Ozaukee County, a swing county, some swing voters said they are still undecided on Monday, July 22.

"Donald Trump," Port Washington resident Rachel McKelvey said.

VP Kamala Harris and former Pres. Donald Trump

"I’d vote for Kamala Harris, and hopefully Mark Kelly as her VP running mate," Sheboygan resident Ted Hamm said.

"You know there are differing views on both sides and I lean one way with some topics and another way with others," West Bend resident Amy Burmeister said.

Wisconsin Democratic delegate Deon Canon of Milwaukee is supporting Harris.

"We will be unified in VP Harris and come November, you’ll see who is the better candidate," Canon said.

While voters are split when it comes to deciding who should be the next president, most agree that improving the economy should be top priority for whoever takes office.

"The economy is number one," Hamm said. "Also starting to handle the situation in Ukraine and in Gaza."

"Our economy, being able to afford groceries, gas," McKelvey said. "I know a lot of people, it’s been a struggle."

Harris to Milwaukee

Harris is set to make her first campaign appearance as a presidential candidate on Tuesday, July 23, in Milwaukee, with an endorsement from Biden. It will be the Vice President’s fifth visit to the state this year and her ninth since taking office.

She will deliver remarks around 1 p.m., per the White House.

Per the Associated Press, Harris secured more than the required number of delegates needed for the party's nomination on Monday evening.