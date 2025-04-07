Pleasant Prairie police chase; dashcam, bodycam video released

The Brief Pleasant Prairie police released dashcam and bodycam video from a police chase that unfolded on Wednesday, April 2. Officers were on the lookout for a vehicle involved in an armed robbery. The police chase ended in Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, where the suspects crashed. They were eventually caught after a foot chase.



Pleasant Prairie police released on Monday, April 7 dashcam and bodycam video from a police chase that unfolded on Wednesday, April 2.

Second-shift officers were on the lookout for a vehicle involved in an armed robbery last Wednesday. They spotted the vehicle on Sheridan Road. But when officers attempted a high-risk stop, the suspects fled at high speeds.

The police chase led into Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, where the suspects swerved to avoid stop sticks and crashed into a power pole and tree.

After a brief foot chase, officers from multiple agencies apprehended both suspects.

Two firearms were recovered, and the vehicle was found to be stolen.

Pleasant Prairie police thanked the following agencies for help in this case: Winthrop Harbor Police Department, Lake County IL Sheriff's Office, Kenosha Police Department, Village Of Mount Pleasant Police Department, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, and Winthrop Harbor Fire Department.