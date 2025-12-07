Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Geraldo Gomez sought for workplace shooting

The Brief Geraldo Gomez has been wanted since 1998 for allegedly shooting a coworker after a workplace argument. The victim survived the shooting, but Gomez has evaded capture for nearly 30 years. U.S. Marshals are tracking leads in the U.S. and Mexico and are seeking anonymous tips.



A workplace argument leads to a shooting. It happened nearly three decades ago. Police say the man who pulled the trigger has been on the run ever since.

Search for Geraldo Gomez

What we know:

"We’ve spent tireless days on this, and it’s gone through a lot of different hands in our time," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

In March 1998, investigators say Geraldo Gomez was like a ticking time bomb when he confronted a co-worker on the job.

"They proceed to argue," the marshal said. "They go back to work. Everything seems to be OK."

The backstory:

Gomez was 27 years old at the time when investigators said he marched into his boss’s office and quit. When he walked out the door and straight into the parking lot, his co-worker walked out behind him.

"He followed him out there to ensure that nothing was going to happen to his vehicle," the investigator said.

A criminal complaint says that’s when Gomez ambushed the man and fired four shots at him.

What they're saying:

"The victim was actually struck in the hand and the upper torso during that incident," the marshal explained.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and survived, but U.S. Marshals say Gomez went on the run. He was charged in the case. The now 55-year-old has avoided the law for nearly three decades. Over the years, authorities have tried tracking leads from Waukegan, Illinois to Mexico.

"There are no geographical boundaries for us," the marshal said. "We will find you and justice will be served."

Gomez is described as being 5’4" tall and weighing 140 pounds.

Call with tips

What you can do:

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about him to call the tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.