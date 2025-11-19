article

A Pleasant Prairie couple has a court hearing Wednesday night after a neighbor reported their backyard chickens violated the village's ordinance. It's a controversy that has cropped up statewide.

Local perspective:

Pleasant Prairie allows residents to have four chickens per acre, unless the land is zoned for agricultural use. The couple hopes their municipal hearing will raise awareness about legislation introduced in Madison.

FOX6 News talked with the neighbor who reported the chickens. He did not want to speak on camera but said it was a violation of the ordinance.

Big picture view:

In March, state lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow backyard chickens in every municipality. It has not yet passed, and one lawmaker told FOX6 News the bill does not have enough support in the Wisconsin Senate.

Breit said it's confusing for each municipality to have different rules.

"I think it is confusing as well, being Kenosha County," said Courtney Breit. "A lot of the county, including Bristol and all the towns out west, are allowed to have chickens – including Kenosha are allowed to have chickens – and then Pleasant Prairie falls into this grey area."

Those opposed to the legislation worry about diseases and noise.