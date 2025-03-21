Pleasant Prairie chase of convicted felon caught cam, drone
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie police released video this week of the pursuit of a convicted felon in their community from February.
Pursuit of felon
What we know:
Officials noted in a post on the Pleasant Prairie Police Department Facebook page that on Feb. 28, a vehicle fled from officers. At some point, the vehicle then came to a stop and the occupant fled on foot.
With the use of drones and a multi-agency response, the suspect was located and apprehended.
After the suspect was taken into custody, a firearm was located in the vehicle. The suspect was charged with the following:
- Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Obstructing an Officer
- Vehicle Operator Fleeing and Eluding an Officer
- Felony Bail Jumping
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.