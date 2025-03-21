Expand / Collapse search

Pleasant Prairie chase of convicted felon caught cam, drone

By
Published  March 21, 2025 11:40am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie cam of suspect pursuit

The Brief

    • Police released video of the pursuit of a convicted felon in Pleasant Prairie.
    • Drone technology was used to apprehend the suspect.
    • The man now faces multiple criminal counts.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie police released video this week of the pursuit of a convicted felon in their community from February. 

Pursuit of felon

What we know:

Officials noted in a post on the Pleasant Prairie Police Department Facebook page that on Feb. 28, a vehicle fled from officers. At some point, the vehicle then came to a stop and the occupant fled on foot. 

With the use of drones and a multi-agency response, the suspect was located and apprehended. 

After the suspect was taken into custody, a firearm was located in the vehicle. The suspect was charged with the following:

  • Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Obstructing an Officer
  • Vehicle Operator Fleeing and Eluding an Officer
  • Felony Bail Jumping

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

