Pleasant Prairie chase of convicted felon caught cam, drone

The Brief Police released video of the pursuit of a convicted felon in Pleasant Prairie. Drone technology was used to apprehend the suspect. The man now faces multiple criminal counts.



Pleasant Prairie police released video this week of the pursuit of a convicted felon in their community from February.

Pursuit of felon

What we know:

Officials noted in a post on the Pleasant Prairie Police Department Facebook page that on Feb. 28, a vehicle fled from officers. At some point, the vehicle then came to a stop and the occupant fled on foot.

With the use of drones and a multi-agency response, the suspect was located and apprehended.

After the suspect was taken into custody, a firearm was located in the vehicle. The suspect was charged with the following:

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Obstructing an Officer

Vehicle Operator Fleeing and Eluding an Officer

Felony Bail Jumping