Pleasant Prairie police chase caught on cam, ends with rollover crash

The Brief Pleasant Prairie police released dashcam video of a police chase from April 11. The chase involved a vehicle that had previously been pursued by police in Winthrop Harbor, Illinois. The chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed.



Pleasant Prairie police released on Wednesday, April 16 a dashcam video of a police chase that unfolded last Friday.

Police chase ends in crash

What we know:

Officials noted in a post in the Pleasant Prairie Police Department Facebook page that the vehicle involved in the chase previously fled from police in Winthrop Harbor, Illinois.

Pleasant Prairie officers located the vehicle while patrolling. The vehicle then fled from Pleasant Prairie police.

The police chase ended when the suspect's vehicle lost control, resulting in a rollover crash.

All five occupants were transported to the hospital for medical treatment and released in stable condition.