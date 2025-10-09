Ammonia leak at Pleasant Prairie meat processing facility

article

The Brief Pleasant Prairie Fire responded to an ammonia smell at a meat processing facility. A small ammonia leak was located, isolated, and ventilated by the Hazardous Materials Team. The building was deemed safe for re-entry and operations resumed by 9:05 a.m.



Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue was dispatched on Thursday morning, Oct. 9 to a meat processing facility on 95th Street.

Ammonia leak investigation

What we know:

Officials say the call came in around 8 a.m. Thursday. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they encountered a strong smell of ammonia inside the facility with no other hazards noted.

The Kenosha County Hazardous Materials Team and additional units were called in to evaluate the cause of a leak and determine if the building was safe for workers to enter.



A news release says a small leak was located. The area of concern was isolated from the remainder of the building and ventilated to create a safe atmosphere.

The building was released to the company to resume operations at 9:05 a.m.

No injuries or illnesses were reported during this incident.

The following departments assisted in the incident: Pleasant Prairie Police Department, Bristol Fire & Rescue, Paris Fire & Rescue, Somers Fire & Rescue, Newport Fire Protection District (IL), and Salem Lakes Fire Department.