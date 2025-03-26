Kenosha County card skimming investigation, potential victims sought

article

Kenosha County deputies arrested a suspect in a March card skimming investigation and are looking for potential fraud victims.

The backstory:

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, the suspect is believed to have cloned credit/debit card data from victims. The suspect was taken into custody on March 18.

The transactions in which cards may have been compromised happened between March 13 and March 16 at two Kwik Trip ATM locations:

8012 39th Ave., Kenosha

6801 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

What you can do:

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is looking for anyone who used the ATMs in question on those dates to contact the detective bureau and provide the last four digits of the card, so detectives can compare it to the list of compromised data: 262-605-5102

The sheriff's office also reminds the public that there are precautions consumers can take to protect themselves from credit card skimmers and fraud:

Inspect ATMs, point-of-sale terminals, and other card readers before use. Look for anything loose, crooked, damaged or scratched. Don't use a card reader if you notice anything unusual. Use tap to pay when possible. Use ATMs in a well-lit, indoor location with less vulnerable targets.

If you use a debit card at a gas station, run it as a credit card instead of entering a PIN. That way, the PIN is safe, and the money isn’t deducted immediately from your account. Cover your hand when entering your PIN if that's not an option. Scammers sometimes use tiny pinhole cameras situated above the keypad area to record PIN entries.

Be alert for skimming devices in tourist areas, which are popular targets.

Use debit and credit cards with chip technology. In the U.S., fewer devices steal chip data than magnetic strip data.