Kroger closing Pleasant Prairie fulfillment center in February 2026

Hundreds of Wisconsin workers will soon be without jobs. Kroger announced it will close delivery fulfillment centers throughout the country in February, including one in Pleasant Prairie.

Kroger closures

By the numbers:

The company said it expects to take a $2.6 billion loss from a combination of closures and failing to meet financial expectations.

On the other hand, Kroger said shoppers will still get delivery services. The company said delivery options will come from stores – using third-party providers like DoorDash, Uber Eats and Instacart – starting in January.

Kroger fulfillment center in Pleasant Prairie

Wisconsin workforce

Big picture view:

Kroger said the shift will improve e-commerce and online profits by roughly $400 million in 2026. The company said it's good news for shoppers, but workers in Pleasant Prairie cannot say the same.

FOX6 News obtained a document sent to the Southeastern Workforce Development Board. It shows 211 employees will be out of a job once the center closes – including 81 delivery drivers, 73 personal shoppers and a host of supervisors and managers.

The document said employees will continue to get regular pay and benefits until Feb. 1, 2026.

What they're saying:

FOX6 reached out to Kroger and the fulfillment center for interviews on Tuesday without luck. Off-camera, a member of the workforce development board said they're reaching out to Kroger to help the affected workers find other jobs.

