Pleasant Prairie police chase into Illinois, driver arrested: video

Pleasant Prairie police released video Friday of a high-speed chase that crossed the state line into Illinois. What started as an attempted traffic stop for a stop sign violation ended with the driver in handcuffs.

"Illinois isn't an escape route – it's just more road," the Pleasant Prairie Police Department wrote on Facebook.

It happened on June 28. Police said the driver hit multiple squads and reached speeds above 100 mph as he tried to get away.

Officers from multiple agencies made several attempts to deflate the car's tires, which ultimately helped end the pursuit. The driver then surrendered and was arrested.

Police said the driver was charged with fleeing police, five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run, possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia and OWI. He was also issued multiple citations.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, Lake County Sheriff's Office, Zion Police Department and Zion Fire-Rescue Department all assisted during the incident.

