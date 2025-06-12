Pleasant Prairie arrest 'unclothed' sex offender for trespassing

The Brief Pleasant Prairie police released video showing the arrest of an "unclothed" man. Police said the man had trespassed in a home with two kids present. Court records show he is a registered sex offender, convicted in 2012.



Pleasant Prairie police released video on Thursday showing the arrest of an "unclothed" registered sex offender who trespassed in a home with two kids present.

The police department said it was called about the situation on the afternoon of Friday, June 6. A woman was with her two grandchildren when a man, undressed from the waist down, entered the home near 75th Street near 73rd Avenue. The man ran away toward the woods after she startled him.

"The grandma was in a wheelchair, so she had difficulty moving around," said Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana. "Then to be startled by somebody covered in mud, no clothing on, just standing in her house. It’s pretty much as bad as it gets."

A Pleasant Prairie K-9 tracked and found the man a quarter-mile away, unclothed from the waist down. Police identified the suspect as Adam Nickl, a registered sex offender.

Court records show Nickl is now charged with misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct. He made his initial court appearance and was released on a $1,000 signature bond on June 9.

According to the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry and state court records, the 31-year-old Nickl was convicted of repeated child sexual assault and sentenced to four years in prison in 2012.