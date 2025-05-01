Pleasant Prairie fatal hit-and-run, 2 people arrested

article

Police arrested two people in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Pleasant Prairie on April 27, 2025.

April 27 incident

What we know:

According to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, at 10:23 p.m. Pleasant Prairie Police and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to a report of an injured person in the roadway in the area of Old Green Bay Road and 91st Street.

Scene of the hit-and-run crash

Upon arrival, officers found a person who was seriously injured. That person was taken by ambulance to a landing pad at a local hospital and then flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Milwaukee Hospital. Despite life-saving efforts, the person died from their injuries.

An investigation led to the development of both a suspect and the vehicle involved.

Two people arrested

What we know:

On April 30, a 34-year-old Pleasant Prairie woman was taken into custody at her home for hit-and-run – causing death.

Also, a 26-year-old Pleasant Prairie woman was taken into custody for harboring/aiding a felon. The vehicle involved was found and taken to the police department for evidence processing.

Both women are being held at the Kenosha County Jail pending initial court appearances. The identity of the deceased will not be released out of respect for the family and pending official notification by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.