Pleasant Prairie shopping centers retail theft blitz; 6 arrests made

The Brief Over the weekend, a task force made up of Kenosha County law enforcement coordinated a retail theft blitz to stop shoplifters. The effort resulted in six in-custody arrests and the issuance of 14 charges, and recovered thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise. Law enforcement said they want potential thieves to know they're watching.



There is a crackdown on shoplifting in Pleasant Prairie as Kenosha County law enforcement is doubling down on preventing retail thefts.

What we know:

Over the weekend, a task force coordinated a retail theft blitz to stop shoplifters.

The task force targeted two shopping centers, the Shoppes at Prairie Ridge and the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets. The effort resulted in six in-custody arrests and the issuance of 14 charges, and recovered thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise.

Wisconsin Organized Retail Crime Association (WIORCA) President Telly Knetter helped bring together the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office and the stores themselves. Additionally, merchandise was recovered from several non-participating stores, which chose to pursue charges as well.

What they're saying:

Knetter said the proximity to the interstate makes the stores prime targets.

"We approach it just as an enforcement operation, a saturation mission with law enforcement," Knetter said. "We encountered several subjects throughout the day. There were multiple apprehensions made by police."

Law enforcement is making sure the only people walking away with a steal are the ones paying for it.

"It’s organized retail crime which means these products are being sold somewhere else," Knetter said.

Local perspective:

For shoppers like Nora Rosch, the efforts are welcomed.

"It’s a little bit scary. I want to feel safe when I go shopping," she said. "We have to stop it somehow and the sooner the better."

What's next:

Knetter said they will be doing more of these retail theft blitzes across the state. They want potential thieves to know they're watching.