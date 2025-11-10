Southeastern Wisconsin snow; Pleasant Prairie digs out after early storm

The Brief Pleasant Prairie woke up to as much as 13 inches of overnight lake-effect snow. Residents spent the day clearing heavy snow, calling it unusually early for mid-November. Nearby Bristol saw almost no accumulation, highlighting sharp lake-effect differences.



"Too soon and too much." That’s how people in Pleasant Prairie summed up the heavy snow that covered the area overnight, leaving piles of snow blanketing driveways and sidewalks across the village.

Local perspective:

It’s safe to say this is not how Nancy Ford expected to spend her Monday afternoon.

"Shocking, that’s all I got," Ford said while clearing snow from her yard. "On my lunch hour, on my lunch hour today."

She spent part of the day shoveling and scraping inches of snow in front of her home.

"So, I’m tired – I guess I don’t need to work out today," she laughed, adding, "My husband gets to do the driveway."

Ford is one of many Pleasant Prairie residents who woke up to blankets of snow, with reports of up to 13 inches in the middle of November.

"I mean the earliest I remember was like Halloween and that was a crazy phenomenon, but this is…" she said, trailing off.

What they're saying:

Jon Maumann put it more bluntly.

"It’s way too much too early," he said while clearing his yard. "I mean my wife goes, ‘We got to get the Christmas tree up already.’"

He said his family went to bed to fall flurries and woke up to a not-so-welcome winter wonderland.

"We have a table on the deck and it looked like a gigantic cake for a wedding – it was probably this deep," Maumann said, holding his hand above the surface.

FOX6 Weather Experts say it’s not normal to see this amount of snow so early. Cold wind moving over Lake Michigan helped create the lake-effect snowfall that hit Pleasant Prairie hard.

But just a few miles outside the village, it was a completely different scene. In Bristol, the difference was like night and day.

"You’re blowing leaves here, you’re blowing snow in the city there," said Scott Nelson, who was clearing leaves from his yard.

Nelson knows winter is coming, but says for now, this is the weather he prefers.

"The older I get the longer I could hold off on the snow," he said.

For many, Monday became a mix of clearing, scraping and dealing with the last bit of fall before the ground eventually turns white for the season.

What's next:

Fox6 Weather Experts say for areas that were impacted, this snow will melt in the upcoming days.

