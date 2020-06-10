20-year-old woman seriously hurt in shooting in Kenosha; no arrests made

20-year-old woman seriously hurt in shooting in Kenosha; no arrests made

KENOSHA -- A 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life, seriously hurt in a shooting in Kenosha Tuesday afternoon, July 21.It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a business on Green Bay Road.Police said no arrests have been made.Anyone with information was asked to please contact Kenosha police or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Kenosha police: 61-year-old man stabbed, seriously injured; suspect in custody

Kenosha police: 61-year-old man stabbed, seriously injured; suspect in custody

KENOSHA -- A 61-year-old Kenosha man was seriously injured in a stabbing that took place Friday morning, July 10, the Kenosha Police Department said.It happened near 18th Avenue and 67th Street in Kenosha around 10:40 a.m. Police said the victim was taken by Flight for Life to a Milwaukee hospital for treatment.

Kenosha County officials investigating arson after 2 vehicles destroyed

Kenosha County officials investigating arson after 2 vehicles destroyed

SALEM LAKES -- Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and the Salem Lakes Fire Department were called to a fire in Salem Lakes early Wednesday morning, June 24.According to the sheriff's department, two vehicles were found on fire in the driveway of a residence just after 3 a.m. There was also fire on the exterior of the residence.The fire destroyed both vehicles and the house sustained minor damage.