Kenosha police search in Random Lake after May disappearance of Rosalio Gutierrez, Mequon man faces stalking charges
Kenosha police on Tuesday confirmed they and several other agencies were "searching a property in the Township of Random Lake in relation to the disappearance of Rosalio Gutierrez" for the second time in as many months.
Jelly Belly set to close Pleasant Prairie store and tour: 'Thankful to the millions of visitors'
Jelly Belly is closing its store and shutting down tours in Kenosha County.
20-year-old woman seriously hurt in shooting in Kenosha; no arrests made
KENOSHA -- A 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life, seriously hurt in a shooting in Kenosha Tuesday afternoon, July 21.It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a business on Green Bay Road.Police said no arrests have been made.Anyone with information was asked to please contact Kenosha police or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
Milwaukeeans need to earn $17.73 an hour to afford rent, report shows
MILWAUKEE -- The cost of rent is skyrocketing, with the 2020 National Housing Wage $23.96 for a modest two-bedroom rental home, and $19.56 for a modest one-bedroom rental home, with the federal minimum wage at $7.25 an hour.
Family learns no charges will be filed against striking driver after bicyclist killed in Kenosha
Family members of a man killed while riding his bike in Kenosha in November 2019 learned Friday, July 17 no charges will be filed against the driver who hit him.
Man charged in punching plainclothed police sergeant at Back the Blue rally
KENOSHA -- Charges have been filed against the man who punched a police sergeant at the Back the Blue rally in Kenosha on June 27.Lance Hoff, 52, was at the rally in support of law enforcement when he became a part of a confrontation with protesters calling for change.
Kenosha man charged with attempted homicide in attack, thought victim was 'spreading rumors'
KENOSHA -- A Kenosha man is shaken after he says he was attacked, stabbed and nearly killed by his roommate on Friday, July 10.
Kenosha police: 61-year-old man stabbed, seriously injured; suspect in custody
KENOSHA -- A 61-year-old Kenosha man was seriously injured in a stabbing that took place Friday morning, July 10, the Kenosha Police Department said.It happened near 18th Avenue and 67th Street in Kenosha around 10:40 a.m. Police said the victim was taken by Flight for Life to a Milwaukee hospital for treatment.
Police: Man shot, wounded near 33rd Avenue and 52nd Street in Kenosha
KENOSHA -- Kenosha police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, July 8 near 52nd Street and 33rd Avenue.According to police, at approximately 8:30 p.m. a 23-year-old man was shot.
'Back the Badge' rally in Kenosha, headlined by David Clarke, met with opposition; 1 detained
KENOSHA -- Hundreds of people gathered in Kenosha on Saturday, June 27 to show their support for the men and women working in law enforcement.Amid the ongoing calls for police reform and an end to police brutality nationwide, Kenosha's Civic Center Park was a soundboard of law enforcement support during Saturday's demonstration.
Recognize them? Kenosha police seek help to identify individuals or vehicle
KENOSHA COUNTY -- Kenosha police are asking for the public's help to identify the individuals or the vehicle pictured below.If you would like to remain anonymous you may also contact Crime Stoppers.
Kenosha County officials investigating arson after 2 vehicles destroyed
SALEM LAKES -- Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and the Salem Lakes Fire Department were called to a fire in Salem Lakes early Wednesday morning, June 24.According to the sheriff's department, two vehicles were found on fire in the driveway of a residence just after 3 a.m. There was also fire on the exterior of the residence.The fire destroyed both vehicles and the house sustained minor damage.
Caught on cam: Kenosha deputies arrest Iowa man for OWI, causing wreck that led to semi rollover
KENOSHA -- The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department released video on Thursday, June 18 that shows a two-vehicle crash that caused a semi to roll over onto its side.
Police seek info on woman who may have been victim of crime, now hospitalized
KENOSHA -- Police are asking for the public's help finding information about a woman currently in critical condition in the hospital.The woman is known as Tera and police say she may have been a victim of a crime.
Police: Pleasant Prairie man charged with hate crime; allegedly used racial slur, drove SUV toward woman
PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Kenosha police have charged a 78-year-old man with a hate crime for allegedly shouting racial slurs at a woman, then driving his SUV toward her.Robert Carver of Pleasant Prairie has been charged with one misdemeanor of a hate crime and one felony count of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.
Kenosha County sheriff seeks to speak with witness to crash that killed 14-year-old
SALEM LAKES -- Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, June 10 said they're looking to speak to a witness to a crash that killed a 14-year-old boy in Salem Lakes on June 3.It happened around 8 p.m. on State Highway 50 at County Highway B and involved two vehicles.