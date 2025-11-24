Kenosha businesses provide Thanksgiving meals for families in need
KENOSHA, Wis. - Just three days out from Thanksgiving and some families still don't know if they'll have a meal for the holiday.
Making food bags
What we know:
A few Kenosha businesses say they're stepping in, including Lois Family Piggly Wiggly on 14th place.
It's just one of the businesses in the area making sure families can have a meal this Thursday.
Thanksgiving food
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
They've partnered with other businesses to make these food bags.
Inside there are items like corn, green beans, macaroni, stuffing, pie, and even a whole turkey.
The owners of this Piggly Wiggly partnered with the business Fancy Snacks Charcuterie.
Turkey stuffing
They had a drive-thru giveaway where they fed more than 350 families.
The owners here tell FOX6 other businesses also donated items or time to fill the bags.
They say after the government shutdown uncertainty over FoodShare benefits, plus rising food costs, they wanted to do their part.
Pumpkin pie
What they're saying:
"I can't imagine being in that predicament. If I know that I can help others, we have to do it and the fact that we can get others in the community to open their eyes and see things that maybe they don't normally see and say 'I would love to help in any way," said Brenda Lois, owner of the Lois Family Piggly Wiggly.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Corn
She says they have about 40 to 50 extra meals for families.
The plan is to deliver those meals to the Shalom Center on 39th Avenue by tomorrow.
They say if those in the area still need a holiday meal they should reach out to Shalom.
The Source: FOX6 spoke to the owner of Lois Family Piggly Wiggly to produce this story.