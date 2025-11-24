Kenosha businesses provide Thanksgiving meals for families in need

The Brief Businesses in Kenosha are working together to help provide Thanksgiving meals for families in need. Lois Family Piggly Wiggly and other businesses are pitching in to make meal bags. The plan is to deliver those meals to the Shalom Center on Tuesday.



Just three days out from Thanksgiving and some families still don't know if they'll have a meal for the holiday.

What we know:

A few Kenosha businesses say they're stepping in, including Lois Family Piggly Wiggly on 14th place.

It's just one of the businesses in the area making sure families can have a meal this Thursday.

They've partnered with other businesses to make these food bags.

Inside there are items like corn, green beans, macaroni, stuffing, pie, and even a whole turkey.

The owners of this Piggly Wiggly partnered with the business Fancy Snacks Charcuterie.

They had a drive-thru giveaway where they fed more than 350 families.

The owners here tell FOX6 other businesses also donated items or time to fill the bags.

They say after the government shutdown uncertainty over FoodShare benefits, plus rising food costs, they wanted to do their part.

What they're saying:

"I can't imagine being in that predicament. If I know that I can help others, we have to do it and the fact that we can get others in the community to open their eyes and see things that maybe they don't normally see and say 'I would love to help in any way," said Brenda Lois, owner of the Lois Family Piggly Wiggly.

She says they have about 40 to 50 extra meals for families.

The plan is to deliver those meals to the Shalom Center on 39th Avenue by tomorrow.

They say if those in the area still need a holiday meal they should reach out to Shalom.