Kenosha fatal apartment fire; 3 children, all siblings, dead
KENOSHA, Wis. - Three young children, all siblings, died in an overnight apartment fire in Kenosha late Thanksgiving night, Nov. 27.
Apartment fire
What we know:
According to the Kenosha Police Department, just after 10:30 p.m., police and firefighters responded to the area of 43rd Avenue and 52nd Street for a structure fire.
When they arrived, they found a multifamily apartment building on fire.
Police say a 10-year-old boy and his 9-year-old brother died in the fire. Their 7-year-old sister was injured in the fire and taken to a hospital via Flight for Life.
However, the sister later died as well.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Daylight view of the fire damage
Their father is being treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Disaster Response Team responded to the scene to provide aid for displaced families.
What you can do:
If you have any information about this fire, please contact Detective Marty Howard at 262-605-5284 or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
The Source: The Kenosha Police Department sent FOX6 the information.