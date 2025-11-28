Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha fatal apartment fire; 3 children, all siblings, dead

Updated  November 28, 2025 12:27pm CST
Kenosha structure fire, 43rd Ave and 52nd St

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office says there is a structure fire near 43rd Avenue and 52nd Street.

The Brief

    • Three young children, all siblings, died in an apartment fire in Kenosha on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 27.
    • Their father was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
    • Police and firefighters are investigating.

KENOSHA, Wis. - Three young children, all siblings, died in an overnight apartment fire in Kenosha late Thanksgiving night, Nov. 27.

Apartment fire

What we know:

According to the Kenosha Police Department, just after 10:30 p.m., police and firefighters responded to the area of 43rd Avenue and 52nd Street for a structure fire.

When they arrived, they found a multifamily apartment building on fire.

Police say a 10-year-old boy and his 9-year-old brother died in the fire. Their 7-year-old sister was injured in the fire and taken to a hospital via Flight for Life.

However, the sister later died as well.

Daylight view of the fire damage

Their father is being treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Disaster Response Team responded to the scene to provide aid for displaced families.

What you can do:

If you have any information about this fire, please contact Detective Marty Howard at 262-605-5284 or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

