Kenosha fatal apartment fire; 3 children, all siblings, dead

The Brief Three young children, all siblings, died in an apartment fire in Kenosha on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 27. Their father was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Police and firefighters are investigating.



Three young children, all siblings, died in an overnight apartment fire in Kenosha late Thanksgiving night, Nov. 27.

Apartment fire

What we know:

According to the Kenosha Police Department, just after 10:30 p.m., police and firefighters responded to the area of 43rd Avenue and 52nd Street for a structure fire.

When they arrived, they found a multifamily apartment building on fire.

Police say a 10-year-old boy and his 9-year-old brother died in the fire. Their 7-year-old sister was injured in the fire and taken to a hospital via Flight for Life.

However, the sister later died as well.

Daylight view of the fire damage

Their father is being treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Disaster Response Team responded to the scene to provide aid for displaced families.

What you can do:

If you have any information about this fire, please contact Detective Marty Howard at 262-605-5284 or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.