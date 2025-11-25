Kenosha, Illinois trafficking operation leads to 20 federal arrests

article

The Brief Federal authorities arrested 20 people in a human trafficking investigation spanning Kenosha and Illinois last week. Local law enforcement was not involved due to the sensitive nature of the federal case. ICE later confirmed all arrested undocumented immigrants linked to the operation were deported.



A federal human trafficking investigation based out of the Chicago area led to 20 arrests on Wednesday, Nov. 19 in Kenosha and Illinois, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Federal teams from Homeland Security and the FBI staged parts of the operation at the Kenosha Public Safety Building.

Local agencies, including the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office and Kenosha Police Department, were not asked to take part. Officials said federal investigators did not require local assistance due to the scope and sensitivity of the case and confirmed that none of the agencies involved were ICE.

Authorities said these operations often move quickly and without advance notice to local law enforcement to preserve confidentiality and protect investigative integrity.

In recent days, sheriff’s officials said misinformation has circulated online, including incorrect reports about large law-enforcement presences at local businesses. They said unverified claims can jeopardize federal efforts and put officers and the public at risk.

ICE was not part of the original operation, but the agency contacted the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. ICE confirmed that all arrested undocumented immigrants connected to the case have since been deported, the sheriff’s office said.

What they're saying:

"The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office maintains a strong, longstanding working relationship with all of our federal and local law-enforcement partners," said Sheriff David Zoerner. "Federal agencies—including DHS, ICE, and the FBI—often operate under strict confidentiality due to the sensitivity of their investigations, and I fully understand why local participation was not required in this case."

"At the same time, I always appreciate a heads-up when major federal activity takes place in our community. It helps us address concerns, manage local impacts, and support our residents. I value the professionalism of our federal partners and remain committed to open communication and continued cooperation," Zoerner continued. "I want to thank the Kenosha County community for its continued support. We will continue working closely with every law-enforcement partner—local, state, and federal—to protect our residents and ensure that those who threaten the safety of our county are held accountable. This includes supporting ICE as they carry out their difficult and often dangerous mission."

Dig deeper:

Sheriff’s officials said they understand that visible federal activity can raise questions and emphasized that while they were not part of this operation, they remain ready to respond to concerns and maintain transparency with the community.