Kenosha homicide, 47-year-old shot and killed; police seek leads

article

A person was shot and killed in Kenosha on Friday, Nov. 21, and police believe it was a targeting shooting.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, just after 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a shots-fired call near 24th Avenue and 34th Street.

When officers got there, they found Christian Davis, a 47-year-old Kenosha resident, who suffered a single gunshot wound.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

He was pronounced dead by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office, and his family has been notified.

Detectives are currently following up on leads. If you have any information about the incident, please contact Detective Krein at 262-605-5280 or Detective Kukowski at 262-605-5294.

Police believe this is a "targeted event" and no more information will be released at this time.