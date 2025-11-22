Kenosha County arrest; Burlington man accused, child porn possession

article

The Brief The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office arrested Jerry Lapenta for possessing child pornography and distributing bestiality material after a tip from the Kik platform. Lapenta faces 11 felony counts related to the illicit material, including a count involving a child. Lapenta is held on $100,000 bond.



The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, Nov. 21, the arrest of a Burlington man following an investigation into the distribution of illegal content on social media.

The accused is 33-year-old Jerry Lapenta. He faces 11 felony counts including one count of possession of child pornography and ten counts bestiality sell/public obscene material of sexual contact with animal. Lapenta is also charged with misdemeanor possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenosha authorities build a case

The backstory:

Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner issued a news release that says in September 2024, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office (KESO) received a cyber tip from the social messaging platform Kik. That tip reported an individual had distributed illegal and extremely disturbing content on their service in July 2024. Sheriff Zoerner assigned the case to the detective bureau and Kenosha County's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit.

Detectives identified the suspect Lapenta. After securing and reviewing multiple search warrants, the investigators determined that Lapenta had distributed ten illicit videos—nine involving acts of bestiality and one involving a child engaged in such conduct—through the Kik platform.

Officials said by this November, detectives had gathered sufficient evidence to establish probable cause for Lapenta’s arrest.

Lapenta's arrest

What we know:

Just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 19, deputies spotted Lapenta’s vehicle at his residence in Wheatland Township. After watching him leave, deputies conducted a traffic stop on 52nd Street. Lapenta was then taken into custody – and later booked into the Kenosha County Jail.

Jerry Lapenta arrest

Later that same day, the detective bureau obtained a search warrant for Lapenta's residence. Detectives executed the warrant and removed electronic devices for forensic analysis.

What's next:

Lapenta made his initial appearance in Kenosha County court on Thursday, Nov. 20. Cash bond was set at $100,000.

Lapenta is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 26.

Message from sheriff to parents, guardians

What they're saying:

Sheriff Zoerner issued the following statement to parents and guardians of children in Kenosha County:

"As Sheriff, one of my most important responsibilities is protecting the children of this community. Technology has created opportunities for predators to hide behind screens, reach into our homes, and target victims. That reality means we must work together—law enforcement, parents, and the community—to stay ahead of these threats.

"Here are some ways families can stay vigilant:

Know the apps and platforms your children use. Review them regularly and understand what they allow.

Set firm expectations. Talk often about appropriate behavior, online safety, and the importance of speaking up.

Use parental controls and monitoring tools. Most devices offer filters, time limits, and activity logs.

Keep the conversation open. Let your children know they can come to you with anything that feels wrong or uncomfortable.

Watch for hidden or alternate accounts. It’s common for youth to create additional profiles.

Use reputable resources. The Wisconsin DOJ—Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) have excellent information and tools for protecting children online."

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department