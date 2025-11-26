Kenosha gold bar scam: $462K loss, Illinois man charged

article

The Brief An Illinois man was charged in Kenosha County in connection with a gold bar scam targeting a senior. Prosecutors say the victim lost more than $460,000 in gold through the alleged fraud. Thakkar posted a $25,000 cash bond and is out of custody while the case proceeds.



A coordinated "gold bar" scam that stripped a Kenosha County senior of more than $460,000 is now at the center of a criminal case against an Illinois man, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

What we know:

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office has filed formal charges against 44-year-old Chintan Thakkar, an Illinois man accused of taking part in a coordinated "gold bar" scam that targeted a Kenosha County senior citizen. Prosecutors charged Thakkar with participating in an alleged fraud directed by individuals overseas.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators say the victim was manipulated into turning over large amounts of gold under false pretenses, ultimately surrendering gold valued at $462,250.

At Thakkar’s court appearance Wednesday, the state asked for a $500,000 cash bond, citing the scope of the loss and the sophistication of the alleged scheme. The court instead set a $25,000 cash bond, which Thakkar posted.

He is currently out of custody as the case moves forward.

What they're saying:

"Criminals who prey on our seniors and strip them of their hard-earned life savings will be held accountable," said Xavier Solis, Kenosha County district attorney. "These schemes inflict devastating financial and emotional harm. Our office remains committed to protecting vulnerable residents and pursuing justice in cases like this. Thank you to the great work of law enforcement and ADA Ismael ElHassan for his diligent efforts in bringing formal charges."

Prosecutors said one co-defendant remains at large and that the investigation is ongoing as authorities work to identify everyone involved in the alleged scheme.