Kenosha fatal fire; Community rallies behind family of 3 young victims

A community is rallying behind a family that lost three young siblings in a Kenosha house fire on Thanksgiving Day.

Tragedy for Kenosha family

What we know:

For Megan Sandine, the deaths of three children in the fire hits close to home. She is connected to the family, not by blood but through hair.

"The first time she came in, she sat in my chair and I asked what we were doing today. And she looked over at her grandmother and the first thing she said was she wanted to her hair cut just like her grandmother," Sandine said. "This is just heartbreaking for all. Seeing three children, innocent children's lives being taken away."

Sandine is talking about 7-year-old Alena Kannin, who recently started going to the studio with her grandmother, a customer of several years.

Alena and her two brothers, 10-year-old Rylee and 9-year-old Connor, were killed after a late-night apartment fire on Thanksgiving. Police said it happened around 10:40 p.m. near the corner of 43rd Avenue and 52nd Street.

Fatal apartment fire in Kenosha

The father of the children, Joshua Kannin, was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation. Family members tell FOX6 News he is now home recovering.

Sandine started a GoFundMe account to to help pay for the funerals of the children.

"I just felt it was my due diligence. It wasn't just a customer that I've seen one or two times," Sandine said.

The GoFundMe is also one of the many fundraisers created by close family and friends.

Remembered at school

What they're saying:

Staff at the Kenosha Unified School District tell FOX6 News the siblings attended Curtis Strange Elementary School.

The district told FOX6 News, "the school began the day with a moment of silence to honor the loss of our students and their friends."

School officials say counselors are also being made available to students and staff who may need to talk about this tragedy.

Daylight view of the fire damage

What's next:

Neighbors tell FOX6 News that a vigil for the three children will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 3.