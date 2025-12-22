Multiple horses killed in Kenosha County crash involving pickup truck

article

The Brief A pickup truck driver struck multiple escaped horses on a roadway in rural Kenosha County early Monday morning, Dec. 22. The driver was not injured, but five horses died at the scene, and a sixth horse was euthanized. It was determined that the horses escaped from a fenced enclosure on a nearby property.



Six horses died following a crash involving a pickup truck in rural Kenosha County early Monday morning, Dec. 22.

Crash involving horses

What we know:

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, a 67-year-old man from Antioch, Illinois was driving to Kenosha for work.

At about 4:44 a.m. he was driving eastbound on County Highway WG near County Highway MB (near the Wisconsin-Illinois border) when he crashed into several horses with his Ford F-350 pickup truck.

The vehicle was significantly damaged, and the airbag deployed. However, the driver was not injured.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Deputies didn't see any signs of impairment, and speed is not believed to have been a contributing factor. The sheriff's office notes it's a dark stretch of roadway.

Horses killed, one euthanized

What we know:

The horses involved belonged to a local resident. Investigators determined the horses had escaped from a fenced enclosure on the property and went into the roadway prior to the crash.

Five horses died at the scene. A sixth horse was later humanely euthanized by the owner due to its injuries.

The owners removed the dead horses from the roadway using heavy equipment and will handle burial and disposal on their farm property.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

One of the six stables on the property had damaged fencing consistent with the horses’ escape. The property houses about 28 horses.

Citations related to animals at large remain pending further investigation during daylight hours.

What they're saying:

"This was a tragic incident for everyone involved. We are grateful that the driver was not injured, and our thoughts are with the horse owners following this significant loss," said Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner. "Rural roadways can present unexpected hazards, especially in low-visibility conditions. Our deputies responded quickly to secure the scene and protect the public, and the investigation will continue to ensure all factors are appropriately addressed."