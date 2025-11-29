Kenosha County head-on crash, man arrested for interfering with investigation

article

The Brief A 40-year-old woman was seriously injured in a head-on-crash in western Kenosha County on Friday, Nov. 28. During a scene reconstruction, a nearby resident, who authorities say was intoxicated, starting interfering. His interference caused a deputy's drone to crash, and he was arrested.



One woman was seriously injured in a crash in western Kenosha County, and during the follow-up scene investigation, authorities say a nearby intoxicated resident interfered with the deputies who were operating a drone and was arrested.

Initial crash

What we know:

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:39 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28, a 40-year-old woman crashed head on into a large piece of farming equipment on Basset Road, near Twin Lakes.

According to initial reports, the woman was driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue eastbound when her vehicle collided head-on with a John Deere grain drill being towed by a 43-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford F-350.

The woman was ejected during the crash. Flight for Life took her to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, where she is in critical condition.

The driver of the truck is cooperating with investigators. He was taken for a legal blood draw as part of standard procedure in serious crashes. Right now, alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.

Scene reconstruction, man arrested

What we know:

The Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) responded to conduct a detailed reconstruction. While the team was working, a deputy launched a drone to capture aerial images of the scene, with a second deputy serving as a spotter, which the sheriff's office says is a routine safety measure during drone operations.

During that time, a nearby resident, 39-year-old Kevin Berglund, began shining a flashlight toward the drone and at deputies.

According to investigators, Berglund was told multiple times to stop and return inside his home. He refused to comply and began yelling at deputies. Deputies believed he was intoxicated.

When deputies attempted to address the situation, Berglund continued advancing toward them and actively resisted attempts to detain him.

During the incident, the drone operator was forced to divert attention, causing the drone to crash into nearby trees and crash.

Berglund was arrested and is facing charges of resisting and obstructing, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property.

The names of the drivers involved in the primary crash are not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

What they're saying:

Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner issued the following statement:

"This was a very serious crash, and our investigators are working to determine exactly what led to it. Interfering with first responders during an active investigation creates unnecessary risks for everyone involved, and it will not be tolerated. Our priority is the safety of the community and the thorough completion of every investigation we conduct."