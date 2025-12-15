Kenosha school threat investigation; teen tried to disarm officer

The Brief Police were alerted to a TikTok video referencing the Madison school shooting and a possible threat on Dec. 16. The teen was previously sentenced to juvenile detention following a 2024 school scare, police say. Body camera video shows the teen attempting to disarm an officer during his arrest.



Newly released body camera video shows a Kenosha teenager at the center of a school threat investigation attempting to disarm a police officer during his arrest, authorities said.

What we know:

The teen had previously been linked to another school scare just last year. The latest case dates to Nov. 26, 2025, when officers approached the mother of a 15-year-old accused of posting a TikTok video that read, "Dec. 16, it’s going down."

"The FBI received an anonymous tip and that there was a TikTok posting [redacted name] referencing school schools," said Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton. "It is essentially multiple pictures of him in different poses continually referencing the tragic shooting in Madison a year ago. He's got tactical clothing on in some of those pictures."

Patton said digital forensic evidence shows the teen searched whether KTEC Schools of Innovation would be open on the referenced date.

According to police, the same teen was responsible for a school scare at Roosevelt Elementary School in November 2024, when staff reported the teen entering the building with a bag believed to contain firearms. He was later sentenced to one year in juvenile detention.

What they're saying:

"It's crossed the line from a juvenile making a stupid decision or a mistake they can learn from this has now been over a year process of stopping now the second potential threat he was trying to carry out," Patton said.

After his arrest in November, police say the teen lunged at an officer and attempted to disarm him before being taken into custody.

"It’s concerning, it shows his irrational decision-making still needs to be addressed," Patton said.

Defense attorney Jonathan LaVoy said the case could potentially be waived into adult court, though that decision has not yet been made.

"This strikes me as a case very likely for a waiver into adult court," he said. "The court has to consider a lot of factors; probably the most significant factor is can the juvenile system handle the needs of the child."

Charges of terroristic threats, resisting arrest and attempting to disarm an officer have been referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office.