Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Keon Taylor accused of beating woman, stealing car

The Brief U.S. Marshals are searching for Keon Taylor, charged with beating a woman and stealing her car with her infant inside. Taylor allegedly dragged the woman from the car, punched her, and fled with the vehicle, nearly hitting her. The 3-month-old infant was later found safe with a family member.



An argument takes a violent turn. U.S. Marshals are looking for a Racine man charged with beating a woman and stealing her car with her infant inside.

Search for Keon Taylor

What we know:

Investigators say Keon Taylor has two additional open domestic violence cases.

"He used physical violence and force that could’ve jeopardized the life of both the infant and the female," Racine Police Detective and U.S. Marshals Task Force Officer Michael Seeger said.

Keon Taylor

On Halloween evening, investigators say Taylor, a woman and her infant were driving along Old Green Bay Road when an argument escalated.

What they're saying:

"Mr. Taylor decided to take things to the next level and ripped the female out of the car," Det. Seeger said.

A criminal complaint explains the 21-year-old dragged the woman by her hair, punched her in the face and took off in her car, nearly hitting her with it.

"She was left there abandoned by Mr. Taylor and her 3-month-old child was gone in the vehicle," Seeger said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The infant was later found with a family member. The victim was taken to the hospital. While she talked to deputies, they say Taylor called her.

"Confided and said, I’m sorry and understood the nature of the offense and he would be arrested for the incident," the U.S. Marshals Task Force Officer said.

Keon Taylor

He hasn’t been heard from since. Taylor is believed to still be in the Racine and Kenosha areas. He is out on bond for two additional domestic violence cases.

"Please turn yourself in," Det. Seeger said. "We will eventually find your location and arrest you."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Taylor is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 148 pounds.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you know where Taylor is located, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.