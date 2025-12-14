Kenosha homicide: Stephon Hawthorne found guilty in Oct. 2022 killing

article

The Brief Stephon Hawthorne was found guilty by a Kenosha County jury for the October 2022 homicide of Carl Vines. The conviction was supported by surveillance video, eyewitness accounts, and forensic evidence, officials said. Hawthorne, who was arrested after two months on the run, now faces a mandatory life sentence.



A Kenosha County jury on Friday, Dec. 12 found Stephon Hawthorne of Illinois guilty in connection with the October 2022 homicide of Carl Vines.

Guilty verdict reached

What we know:

Hawthorne was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony bail jumping.

A post on the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office Facebook page said evidence presented at trial established that "Hawthorne arrived at the scene armed with a firearm, exited his vehicle with the gun already concealed in his jacket pocket, confronted Carl Vines during a dispute that escalated over $20, and fired multiple shots, killing Vines."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"Surveillance video, eyewitness testimony, forensic evidence, and the defendant’s own statements placed Hawthorne at the scene and contradicted his claim of self-defense," the post went on the say.

After the shooting, the vehicle involved was located in Waukegan, Illinois, and Hawthorne remained on the run for approximately two months before being arrested in Adams County, Wisconsin.

What they're saying:

Kenosha County District Attorney Xavier Solis issued the following statement:

"Nothing can undo the loss suffered by Carl Vines’ family. But today’s verdict holds the defendant fully accountable and brings justice and closure to the victims, their loved ones, and a community that deserved answers. Violence over something as small as twenty dollars will not be excused, justified, or ignored. This verdict affirms that life has value and that those who take it will be held responsible under the law."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Sentencing in March

What's next:

Hawthorne now faces a mandatory life sentence in the Wisconsin State Prison System. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 9, 2026.

Related article