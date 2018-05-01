MILWAUKEE -- After Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn on Monday, Jan. 8 announced he'll retire from the Milwaukee Police Department effective Feb. 16 after 10 years on the job, and 47 in law enforcement, an alderman said "Milwaukee needs a fresh start, and a new direction." Alderman Bob Donovan and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Tuesday reflected on the qualifications they're looking for in a new police chief.Barrett and Donovan agreed that addressing community and police relations will be a priority for the next chief, but they disagreed as to how to protect the resources at the chief's disposal.Alderman Donovan on Tuesday hosted a news conference addressing public safety.

January 9, 2018