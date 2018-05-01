Fire and Police Commission announces 3 finalists for MPD interim police chief

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Board of Fire and Police Commissioners (FPC) announced on Thursday, Feb. 1 the names of the three finalists for the position of interim police chief for the Milwaukee Police Department.The finalists are Assistant Chief James Harpole, Inspector Michael Brunson and Captain Alfonso Morales.

"Milwaukee needs a fresh start:" Mayor, alderman share what they'd like to see in Chief Flynn's successor

MILWAUKEE -- After Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn on Monday, Jan. 8 announced he'll retire from the Milwaukee Police Department effective Feb. 16 after 10 years on the job, and 47 in law enforcement, an alderman said "Milwaukee needs a fresh start, and a new direction." Alderman Bob Donovan and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Tuesday reflected on the qualifications they're looking for in a new police chief.Barrett and Donovan agreed that addressing community and police relations will be a priority for the next chief, but they disagreed as to how to protect the resources at the chief's disposal.Alderman Donovan on Tuesday hosted a news conference addressing public safety.

Ald. Bob Donovan on public safety: "Milwaukee needs a fresh start and a new direction"

MILWAUKEE -- Alderman Bob Donovan delivered on Tuesday morning, January 9th an address he called the State of Public Safety in the City of Milwaukee."I offer these comments out of a sense of urgency -- and the realization that safety is the one overriding factor inhibiting Milwaukee from reaching its full potential," Donovan said.