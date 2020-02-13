Milwaukee Admirals' Karl Taylor named AHL coach of the year
MILWAUKEE — The American Hockey League announced today that Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor is the winner of the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the AHL’s Outstanding Coach for the 2019-20 season.The award is voted on by fellow coaches and members of the media in each of the league’s 31 cities.Under Taylor’s guidance, the Admirals finished with their best record in 19 seasons of play in the AHL, going 41-14-5-3 (90 points, .714%) and capturing the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as regular-season champions.
Admirals donate over $64,000 to local charities
Milwaukee — Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced Friday, May 15 that the team has donated over $64,000 to charities in Southeast Wisconsin as part of their Community Partners programs for the 2019-20 season.The Ads joined forces with eight local companies to sponsor certain events at games, like donating $10 for every goal throughout the course of the season, and the money was matched by the Admirals Power Play Foundation.
American Hockey League cancels remainder of 2019-20 regular season
MILWAUKEE -- The American Hockey League announced Monday, May 11 that the league’s Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.The following statement was issued in a press release:
Nashville Predators sign Admirals defenseman Ben Harpur for 2020-21 season
MILWAUKEE -- The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Ben Harpur to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2020-21 season worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $225,000 at the AHL level, President of Hockey Operations David Poile announced Friday, May 1.
Milwaukee Admirals' Troy Grosenick named AHL’S Man of the Year
MILWAUKEE -- The American Hockey League announced on Monday, April 27 that Admirals goaltender and Brookfield native Troy Grosenick has been selected as the winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award as the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for 2019-20.This award has been presented annually since 1998 to an AHL player for his outstanding contributions to his local community and charitable organizations.
Milwaukee Admirals celebrate 414 Day by honoring health care workers in our community
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Admirals are celebrating 414 Day by honoring all of the health care workers in our community!
NHL, AHL pause season 'in light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus'
MILWAUKEE -- NHL and AHL officials placed the hockey season on ice — for now.NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Thursday, March the league would “pause” its season, effective immediately, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Admirals inch closer to playoff berth, beat Rampage 6-1
MILWAUKEE -- The Admirals turned a tie game into a 6-1 victory with five goals in the final 10:15 of the third period as they inched closer to a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday morning in front of more than 9,000 kids at their second Baird School Day Game.The Ads will become the first team in the AHL to clinch a playoff spot if both Texas and Grand Rapids lose in regulation tonight.
Milwaukee Admirals get tripped up by Texas Stars, fall 3-1
CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Admirals pumped 46 shots on goal on Saturday night against Texas, but Stars goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 45 of them, leading Texas to a 3-1 win over the Admirals Saturday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.The win dropped Milwaukee’s record on the current five-game road trip to 2-2-0-0.
From skates to sticks, Admirals' equipment manager one of team's most valuable contributors
MILWAUKEE -- The goal of the players on the Milwaukee Admirals roster is to win now and get promoted to the NHL in the future.
McCarron leads Admirals to comeback win over Stars
CEDAR PARK, Texas -- Michael McCarron scored the game-tying and game-winning goals to lead the Admirals to a 3-2 overtime win over the Texas Stars Wednesday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.Milwaukee improved to 39-13-5-3, the best record in the American Hockey League.
Admirals help those impacted by Nashville tornadoes: 'More than just a business relationship'
MILWAUKEE -- A tornado twisted its way through Tennessee killing nearly two dozen people.
Milwaukee Admirals pump 49 shots on goal but fall to Colorado Eagles
LOVELAND, Colo. -- Goalie Hunter Miska stopped 48 shots to lead the Colorado Eagles to a 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Sunday, March 1 at Budweiser Events Center.Miska, playing his first game against the Admirals, earned First Star honors as he thwarted Milwaukee several times in the game.
Milwaukee Admirals beat Colorado Eagles 4-2
LOVELAND, Colo. -- Goalie Connor Ingram stopped 34 shots to help the Admirals to a 4-2 win over the Colorado Eagles Saturday at Budweiser Events Center.In Milwaukee’s first-ever visit to Loveland, CO, Ingram shined.
Milwaukee Admirals fall in OT to San Antonio Rampage
MILWAUKEE -- The Admirals overcame a pair of two-goal, third-period deficits to force overtime and earn a point in the standings before eventually falling in OT to the San Antonio Rampage on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.The point Milwaukee earned pushed their AHL-leading total to 82, courtesy of a 37-12-5-3 record.Trailing 2-0 entering the third period the Ads started their comeback when Cole Schneider deflected a Jeremy Davies shot to pull within one at 4:59 of the stanza.
Admirals tie season high with 7 goals in win over Rockford IceHogs
MILWAUKEE -- In a game that featured a hat trick and goalie fight, the Milwaukee Admirals continued their impressive offensive output against Rockford as they took a 7-2 victory over their Central Division rivals on Saturday night, Feb. 22 at Panther Arena.Yakov Trenin picked up his first career hat trick, scoring three times in a 17:31 span from the end of the second to the middle of the third.
Milwaukee Admirals fall late to Iowa Wild
MILWAUKEE -- Iowa’s Nico Strum scored with just 70 seconds remaining in the game to break a 2-2 tie and give the Wild a 3-2 victory over the Admirals in match-up of the top two teams in the Central Division.Cole Schneider and Rem Pitlick scored the goals for Milwaukee, who still leads the Central by five points (77-72) over the Wild.The Admirals got on the board first when Cole Schneider picked up his 15th goal of the season with a shorthanded tally 9:01 into the contest.
Milwaukee Admirals beat Manitoba Moose 4-1
WINNIPEG -- Miikka Salomaki scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Admirals to a 4-1 win over the Manitoba Moose Monday, Feb. 17 at BellMTS Place.The win snapped Milwaukee’s two-game losing skid and extended the Admirals lead in the Central Division over second-place Iowa to seven points (77-70).
Milwaukee Admirals shut out by Manitoba Moose
WINNIPEG -- Eric Comnrie stopped 35 shots to lead the Manitoba Moose to a 1-0 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday, Feb. 15 at BellMTS Place.It was the third time the Ads were shutout in the 2019-20 season, and the first time since Nov. 1, 2019 against Iowa.
Milwaukee Admirals begin road trip with loss to Chicago Wolves
ROSEMONT, Ill. -- The Chicago Wolves scored five third-period goals to earn a come-from-behind, 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Thursday at Allstate Arena.Milwaukee led 2-0 after two periods.