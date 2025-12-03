Admirals beat Iowa behind Matt Murray’s shutout at Panther Arena

article

The Brief Matt Murray recorded his second shutout of the season as the Admirals beat Iowa 3-0. Joakim Kemell, David Edstrom and Cole O’Hara scored for Milwaukee. The Admirals hit the road for four games before returning home Dec. 13.



Matt Murray stopped all 29 shots he faced to record his second shutout of the season as the Milwaukee Admirals earned a 3-0 win over the Iowa Wild on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

The victory improved Murray’s record to 9-1-2 and marked his sixth career shutout with Milwaukee in just 55 starts.

Joakim Kemell, David Edstrom and Cole O’Hara scored for the Admirals, while Jake Lucchini posted two assists. Iowa goaltender Cal Petersen took the loss.

The game remained scoreless until the midway point of the second period, when Kemell broke through with his fourth goal of the season and second on the power play at 12:26. Ryan Ufko carried the puck from the right point to the top of the circle before finding Kemell, whose one-timer deflected off Petersen’s glove and into the net.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Edstrom made it 2-0 just 95 seconds into the third period. Defenseman Tanner Molendyk maneuvered between two Iowa defenders along the far boards and sent a centering pass to Edstrom, who scored into an open net for his fourth goal of the year.

O’Hara capped the scoring with 6:03 remaining, converting from the slot after a drop pass from Lucchini.

Milwaukee begins a four-game road trip with back-to-back games this weekend at Allstate Arena against the Wolves. The Admirals return home Saturday, Dec. 13, to host Chicago at 6 p.m.