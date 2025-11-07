Milwaukee Admirals beat IceHogs, Daniel Carr nets OT winner

article

The Admirals beat the IceHogs 2-1 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Friday. Daniel Carr scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the second straight game.



Daniel Carr scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the second consecutive game to lead the Admirals to a 2-1 OT victory over Rockford on Friday night.

By the numbers:

With just 27 seconds remaining in the extra session, Tanner Molendyk poked the puck down the boards in the Rockford zone, creating a two-on-one for Jake Lucchini and Carr. Lucchini shot the puck off the far pad of Rockford netminder Drew Commesso and right to Carr, who had a wide open net for his team-leading fifth of the season.

The game featured a combined 112 penalty minutes, all of them but two happening in the first 40 minutes, and took just under three hours to complete.

Matt Murray stopped 23 shots in net for Milwaukee to pick up his fourth win of the season. He has now allowed two or fewer goals in three of his past four starts.

After a scoreless first, it took Rockford just 1:22 into the sandwich frame to pick up the game’s first goal as Ethan Del Mastro tallied his second goal of the season.

The Admirals tied the score later the frame on Jordan Oesterle’s second goal of the season, both of which have come against Rockford. Just over the Rockford blueline, Kyle Marino sent a cross-ice pass to Oesterle whose shot looked to be stopped by Commesso but snuck through his pads and trickled into the net.

What's next:

The Admirals and IceHogs get right back it tomorrow night when they hit the ice from Rockford at 7 pm. Milwaukee’s next home game is Wednesday, November 12th at 10:30 am in a School Game against the Chicago Wolves at Panther Arena.