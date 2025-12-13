Milwaukee Admirals fall to Wolves, losing streak now 5 games

article

The Admirals lost to the Wolves 4-2 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Saturday. The loss extended Milwaukee's losing streak to five games. The next Admirals home game will be against Grand Rapids on Dec. 27.



Ryan Ufko and David Edstrom scored goals for the Admirals, but they dropped a 4-2 decision to the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night at historic Panther Arena.

Big picture view:

The loss extended the Ads losing streak to five games.

By the numbers:

The Wolves grabbed an early lead when Bradley Nadeau potted his ninth goal of the season 8:21 into the game.

David Edstrom and the Admirals league-leading power-play knotted the score at one with just under seven minutes to play in the frame. With the penalty winding down, Cole Hara’s shot from between the wheels was deflected in by Edstrom for his fifth tally of the year.

However, the Wolves would score two more to close out the frame, including one by Domonic Fensore with just 0.7 seconds left in the first.

Milwaukee would get one back during the second period courtesy of a Ryan Ufko power-play marker. Stationed in the high slot, Ufko took a feed from Daniel Carr and ripped a one-timer over the shoulder of Chicago netminder Amir Miftakhov.

The Ads pressed for the tying goal and had a 6-on-4 advantage late in the third period, but Chicago’s Justin Robidas scored an empty-netter to seal the deal for the Wolves.

What's next:

The Admirals will hit the road for their final three games before the Christmas break, beginning Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. against the Wolves. The Ads' next home contest will be on Saturday, Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Griffins.