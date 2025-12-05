Milwaukee Admirals fall to Wolves, first loss to Chicago this season

article

The Brief The Admirals lost to the Wolves 6-4 on the road Friday night. It was Milwaukee’s first loss to Chicago this season. The two teams take the ice again on Saturday night.



Justin Robidas posted a three-point night to lead the Chicago Wolves to a 6-4 win over the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday night.

Big picture view:

It was Milwaukee’s first loss to the Wolves this season. It was also the first meeting between the teams at Allstate Arena.

By the numbers:

Chicago enjoyed a 3-1 lead after the first period. The three goals were the most allowed by the Admirals in a single period this season. Bradly Nadeau scored from the slot at 1:11 of the frame. Then, Skyler Brind'Amour’s power play goal at 12:06 gave Chicago a 2-0 lead.

The Admirals made it 2-1 with a power-play marker of their own at 13:37 of the first period. Joakim Kemell’s shot from the left circle found the net for his fifth goal of the season. It was his third score with the man advantage. Joey Willis and Oasiz Wiesblatt assisted.

Chicago scored its third goal of the opening period at 16:01 when Justin Robidas slapped the puck into the goal during a scramble at the Admirals net.

Robidas scored his second of the game when he rushed into the Admirals zone and snapped a shot past goalie Matt Murray at 4:30 of the second period. Murray was replaced in goal by Magnus Chrona at that time.

Milwaukee was able to get one back at 8:44 of the second stanza. Wiesblatt won a face-off in the left circle of the Wolves zone. Kemell caught it above the circle. Three Wolves defenders closed on Kemell, who backhanded the puck to the front of the net for Ryan Ufko, who had snuck behind the remaining defenders for the goal, his sixth of the season.

Chicago scored a pair of goals just 11 seconds apart in the third period to take a 6-2 lead. Nadeau scored his second of the game at 12:10 and Aleksi Heimosalmi scored his second of the year at 12:21.

The Admirals closed the scoring with a pair of power-play goals by Daniel Carr. The first, at 14:54, was assisted by Kemell and Ufko. The second, at 17:59, was assisted by Wiesblatt and Ufko.

Kemell, Ufko and Wiesblatt each finished with three points.

Chrona stopped 11 of 13 shots in relief of Murray. Murray turned aside 10 of 14 Wolves shots.

What's next:

The Admirals and Wolves will play in Rosemont again Saturday night, Dec. 6. Milwaukee’s next home game will be against Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 13.