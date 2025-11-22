Milwaukee Admirals beat Henderson Silver Knights 4-2

article

Reid Schaefer scored twice and added an assist to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-2 win over the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday night, Nov. 21 at Lee’s Family Forum.

Milwaukee improved to 7-2-0-0 all-time against Henderson.

Game breakdown

What we know:

The Admirals struck first with a power play goal at 8:32 of the first period. Oasiz Wiesblatt stood in front of the Henderson goal and deflected a Jordan Oesterle shot from the point past goalie Carter Hart. It was the fifth goal of the season for Wiesblatt and his third power play tally. Oesterle and Cole O’Hara assisted.

The Silver Knights tied the game 1-1 at 17:33 of the first frame. Mathieu Cataford deflected a Lukas Cormier shot past Ads goalie Matt Murray for his first professional goal.

After a four-minute high sticking minor was assessed to Henderson’s Tuomas Uronen, the Admirals finished the first period on a power play which carried over into the second stanza. With just two seconds remaining on the man-advantage, Schaefer scored his second goal of the season when he banked a shot from the left corner goal line off the right arm of Hart at 2:04. It was the first power play marker for Schaefer this season. Oesterle and goalie Murray earned the helpers.

Jake Lucchini scored the game-winning goal when he finished off a 3-on-2 rush with O’Hara and Schaefer at 7:37 of the third period. Lucchini’s wrist shot from the left circle beat Hart glove side. It was the fourth of the season for Lucchini.

With the goalie pulled, Henderson pulled within one when Jaycob Megna’s shot from the left point bounced off Murray’s glove into the goal with 2:29 remaining in the third.

Schaefer scored an empty-net goal at 19:14 to close the scoring.

Murray finished with 26 saves in the win as he improved to 6-0-2.

What's next:

The Admirals and Henderson play again in Nevada on Saturday, Nov. 22. Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 26 to host Iowa.