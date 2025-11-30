IceHogs edge Admirals despite Andrew Gibson’s milestone goal

article

The Brief Andrew Gibson scored the first professional goal of his career for Milwaukee early in the first period. Rockford used a third-period power-play goal and a late breakaway to build a two-goal lead. Ryan Ufko scored late, but the Admirals’ rally fell short in a 3-2 loss.



Andrew Gibson scored his first professional goal and Ryan Ufko added a late tally, but the Milwaukee Admirals could not complete the comeback in a 3-2 loss to the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 30, at Panther Arena.

Milwaukee got off to a fast start as Gibson opened the scoring just 3:11 into the game. Jake Lucchini won a puck battle behind the net, circled left and found Gibson crashing into the slot, where his one-timer from the top of the right circle beat Rockford goalie Drew Commesso over the right shoulder for a 1-0 lead.

The game stayed that way until late in the second period, when Rockford tied it at 1-1 on Joey Anderson’s fourth goal of the season at the 16:03 mark.

The Admirals were assessed a double-minor for a high stick late in the second, giving the IceHogs a four-minute power play to start the third. Rockford capitalized as Nick Lardis scored just over three minutes into the period to put the visitors ahead 2-1.

Lardis added a breakaway goal at 16:41 of the third to extend the lead to 3-1.

Milwaukee responded when Ufko scored his fifth goal of the season at 18:21, finishing a cross-crease pass from Daniel Carr to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Admirals pulled Magnus Chrona, who made 34 saves, for an extra attacker in the final 100 seconds but could not find the equalizer, dropping just their fourth regulation loss of the season.

Milwaukee returns to action Wednesday night, hosting the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. at Panther Arena.