Milwaukee Admirals top IceHogs 3-2 in overtime

article

The Brief Oasiz Wiesblatt scored a power-play goal in overtime to give the Milwaukee Admirals a 3-2 victory over the Rockford IceHogs. Wiesblatt's game-winning goal completed a "Gordie Howe Hat Trick" (goal, assist, and fight). Admirals goalie Matt Murray recorded 37 saves to help secure the win.



Oasiz Wiesblatt scored a power-play goal in overtime to give the Milwaukee Admirals a 3-2 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, Nov. 28, at the BMO Center.

Admirals goalie Matt Murray recorded 37 saves for the second straight game to help the Ads pick up the victory.

Game recap

What we know:

With Rockford’s Nolan Allan in the penalty box, the Admirals had a 4-on-3 power play in the overtime. Ryan Ufko sent a pass to the left post where Wiesblatt tapped the puck through the legs of IceHogs goalie Stanislav Berezhnoy. It was Wiesblatt’s team-leading seventh goal of the season, his first career game-winning goal and completed a "Gordie Howe Hat Trick" with a goal, assist and fight. The goal was scored at 1:59 of the overtime session. Ufko and Joakim Kemell assisted.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The first period featured three fights, and just one goal. The IceHogs scored the lone goal at 13:09 of the first frame when Jamie Engelbert scored on a shorthanded breakaway.

The Admirals tied the game at 6:20 of the second period. Milwaukee’s Kemell was knocked down by a defender in front of IceHogs goalie Stanislav Berezhnoy. As he got up, Tanner Molendyk shot the puck from the left point. Kemell was able to get a piece of the puck for his third goal of the season. Molendyk and Kyle Marino were awarded assists.

The Admirals claimed a lead in the third period when Ryder Rolston deflected Andrew Gibson’s point shot into the net for his third goal of the season at 10:46. It was a Gibson’s first professional point. Wiesblatt also assisted.

Rockford knotted the game 2-2 at 12:51 of the third period. Brett Seney’s shot from the left circle found its way past goalie Murray.

Milwaukee returns to Panther Arena on Sun., Nov. 30, to host Rockford at 4 p.m. The teams were to meet Saturday, Nov. 29, but the game was postponed due to anticipated poor weather conditions.