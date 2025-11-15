Milwaukee Admirals beat Stars, Haider picks up first AHL win

article

The Brief The Admirals beat the Stars 3-1 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Saturday night. Haider stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced to pick up his first AHL win. Schaefer and Oesterle each finished with a goal and an assist in the contest.



Admirals netminder Ethan Haider made life "ruff" for the Stars as Milwaukee got back on the winning track with a 3-1 victory over Texas on Saturday night – the team's first Sendik's Dog Day of the season.

By the numbers:

Texas took an early 1-0 lead as Kole Lind scored on their first shot of the game 1:16 into the opening period, but that was all the Stars would get as Haider backboned the Ads defense, turning aside the next 22 shots and helping to kill off all four Texas power-plays.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Haider stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced to pick up his first AHL win.

The Admirals would score the game’s final three goals beginning with Reid Schaefer’s first of the season at 11:04 of the first. Ryan Ufko carried the puck from the top of the right circle around the Texas net and had his wrap-around attempt denied by netminder Ben Kraws, but Schaefer pounced on the rebound and scored into an open net.

Featured article

Jordan Oesterle’s seeing-eyed shot from the left point with less than two minutes to go in the first found its way through traffic and over the shoulder of Kraws to give the Admirals the lead at 2-1.

Jake Lucchini’s second goal of the week and third of the season at 6:59 of the second period gave the Ads some insurance. The play started when Milwaukee came 3-on-3 into the Texas zone and Cole O’Hara left a drop pass for Lucchini, and he ripped it blocker-side for a 3-1 advantage.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Schaefer and Oesterle each finished with a goal and an assist in the contest to pace the offense and help Milwaukee to their eighth win in their first 12 games of the season.

What's next:

The Admirals are back in action with a pair of games next weekend in Henderson against the Silver Knights. Their next home game is against Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.