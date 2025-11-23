Milwaukee Admirals out-shot, lose to Henderson Silver knights 5-1

article

The Brief The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Milwaukee Admirals 5-1 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Henderson out-shot Milwaukee significantly (39-20) and scored three goals in the third period to secure the victory. Admirals goalie Matt Murray stopped 34 shots, suffering his first regulation loss of the season.



A tenacious forecheck helped the Henderson Silver Knights defeat the Milwaukee Admirals 5-1 on Saturday, Nov. 22 at Lee’s Family Forum.

Game breakdown

What we know:

Admirals goalie Matt Murray stopped 34 of 38 shots in the loss. It was his first loss in regulation time this season (6-1-2).

Milwaukee struggled to make clean plays to get out of the defensive zone due to the swarming pressure of the Silver Knights.

Henderson outshot the Admirals 17-4 in the first period en route to a 2-1 advantage. However, the Admirals scored the first goal. David Edstrom was able to knock the puck into the neutral zone and Kyle Marino scooped it up. As he crossed the Henderson blue line, he snapped a shot that whizzed past the glove of Silver Knights goalie Jesper Vikman at 5:34. It was Marino’s second goal of the season.

The Silver Knights scored a power-play goal to tie the game at 9:29. Tanner Kaczynski’s shot from the left circle ricocheted off an Admirals defender to the right circle. There, Trevor Connelly fired a shot into the goal for his second tally of the year.

Henderson claimed a 2-1 lead when Laczynski deflected a shot from former Ads defenseman Jeremy Davies past Milwaukee goalie Matt Murray at 16:48 of the first period.

The Silver Knights scored three more in the third to come away with the victory. Jonas Rondbjerg scored at 9:34, Lucas Johansen at 13:43 and Jakub Brabenec had an empty-net goal at 16:34.

Laczynski led the Henderson offense with three points. Goalie Vikman stopped 19 shots in the win.

The Silver Knights outshot the Admirals 39-20.

What's next:

Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 26 to host Iowa.