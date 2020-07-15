Milwaukee Wave outlasts Ambush in regular-season finale
After back-to-back games against the Dallas Sidekicks, the Milwaukee Wave faced the St. Louis Ambush for seed placing in the playoffs.
Underdog advances to Final Four for first time after shot in the final second of game
The Aztecs defeated Creighton in the NCAA Men’s Basketball South Regional Final, 57-56.
MATC Stormers win national championship, 1st in program history
The Milwaukee Area Technical College Stormers defeated Macomb, Michigan Saturday night to become national champions for the first time in program history.
Horse racing's national anti-doping program starts
Horse racing’s efforts to clean up the sport and level the playing field take another step forward Monday with the launch of a new anti-doping program.
Nuggets topple Bucks; Giannis, Jokic each score 31
The Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, March 25. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points, as did Nikola Jokic.
